Home States Andhra Pradesh

No party has moral right to talk about horse-trading in Karnataka: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

Pawan said that all the political parties had lost the moral right to question the political actions of the BJP in Karnataka after the polls as all parties were into horse trading.

Published: 18th May 2018 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan arrived, virtually unannounced, in the port city at around 9.45 pm on Wednesday and put up at the Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan, near Dr L Bullaiah College. Except for a few, most people, including media persons and his party men, were unaware of his visit. He will be here for four days, finalising the tour schedule of his 45-day long 'JSP Porata Yatra', which is to begin on 20 May, from Ichhapuram in Srikakaulam district.

Speaking to the media after an in-camera meeting with JSP representatives from North Andhra districts at the Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan on Thursday, Pawan said that all the political parties had lost the moral right to question the political actions of the BJP in Karnataka after the polls as all parties were into horse trading. "No political party is in a position to question the BJP's activities in Karnataka as all of those parties are into horse trading to attain power. In fact, I was informed by somebody that the BJP was going to stake claim to power in Karnataka, irrespective of the number of seats it got. Who would dare to criticise on the basis of morals and who can be blamed for the present situation?" He called for a change in the political system.

In the backdrop of this appalling situation prevailing in the political scenario of the country, brought to the fore by the unfolding incidents, following the declaration of the results of the Karnataka Assembly elections, the JSP chief announced the Jana Sena Porata Yatra that he and his party men would undertake across the state.

"To bring back the Gandhi's 'Grama Swarajyam', and to create awareness among the public on the political accountability of the Central and State governments, which failed to protect the interests of the State, especially with respect to the bifurcation issues, we will undertake this yatra. Through this yatra, we aim to mount pressure on both the governments," he said.

The Yatra, which would be a mix of road shows, padayatras (walkathon) and public meetings, would begin on May 20 from Ichhapuram of the Srikakulam district. The yatra will continue for 17 days in the north Andhra districts and will cover the other districts in another 28 days, he said.

"Our Jana Sena Porata Yatra will cover all 175 Assembly constituencies of the State and at every constituency we are going to conduct a 'Nirasana Kavaatu' (dissenters' march) - with one lakh people," Pawan Kalyan said.

Talking about the 2019 elections, the Jana Sena chief said that his party manifesto committee would identify the public problems and will chalk-out suitable solutions to all of those. "We will build our party cadre during the yatra. I will stay at Visakhapatnam till May 19 to reveal the detailed schedule of the programme," he said.

The 'yatra' details

The Jana Sena Porata Yatra, a mix of road shows, padayatras (walkathon) and public meetings, would begin on May 20 from Ichhapuram of the Srikakulam district

The yatra will continue for 17 days in the north Andhra districts and will cover the other districts in another 28 days

The yatra will cover all 175 Assembly constituencies of the State. At every constituency a 'Nirasana Kavaatu' (dissenters' march) will be held, with one lakh people taking part in it

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jana Sena Pawan Kalyan Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 15, 2016. (Photo | Reuters)

Andhra Pradesh: SVIMS shuts doors on ESI patients over delay in payment of Rs 8.57 crore debt

Andhra Pradesh: 23,831 candidates qualify APPGECET

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams seeks legal opinion on chief priest AV Ramana

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018