No party has moral right to talk about horse-trading in Karnataka: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan arrived, virtually unannounced, in the port city at around 9.45 pm on Wednesday and put up at the Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan, near Dr L Bullaiah College. Except for a few, most people, including media persons and his party men, were unaware of his visit. He will be here for four days, finalising the tour schedule of his 45-day long 'JSP Porata Yatra', which is to begin on 20 May, from Ichhapuram in Srikakaulam district.

Speaking to the media after an in-camera meeting with JSP representatives from North Andhra districts at the Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan on Thursday, Pawan said that all the political parties had lost the moral right to question the political actions of the BJP in Karnataka after the polls as all parties were into horse trading. "No political party is in a position to question the BJP's activities in Karnataka as all of those parties are into horse trading to attain power. In fact, I was informed by somebody that the BJP was going to stake claim to power in Karnataka, irrespective of the number of seats it got. Who would dare to criticise on the basis of morals and who can be blamed for the present situation?" He called for a change in the political system.

In the backdrop of this appalling situation prevailing in the political scenario of the country, brought to the fore by the unfolding incidents, following the declaration of the results of the Karnataka Assembly elections, the JSP chief announced the Jana Sena Porata Yatra that he and his party men would undertake across the state.

"To bring back the Gandhi's 'Grama Swarajyam', and to create awareness among the public on the political accountability of the Central and State governments, which failed to protect the interests of the State, especially with respect to the bifurcation issues, we will undertake this yatra. Through this yatra, we aim to mount pressure on both the governments," he said.

The Yatra, which would be a mix of road shows, padayatras (walkathon) and public meetings, would begin on May 20 from Ichhapuram of the Srikakulam district. The yatra will continue for 17 days in the north Andhra districts and will cover the other districts in another 28 days, he said.

"Our Jana Sena Porata Yatra will cover all 175 Assembly constituencies of the State and at every constituency we are going to conduct a 'Nirasana Kavaatu' (dissenters' march) - with one lakh people," Pawan Kalyan said.

Talking about the 2019 elections, the Jana Sena chief said that his party manifesto committee would identify the public problems and will chalk-out suitable solutions to all of those. "We will build our party cadre during the yatra. I will stay at Visakhapatnam till May 19 to reveal the detailed schedule of the programme," he said.

