Andhra Pradesh

One Maoist killed during exchange of fire with security forces at Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border

One SLR and one 303 rifle were seized from the spot, and police forces have intensified their combing operations in the thick forest region.

Published: 18th May 2018 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Another exchange of fire took place between security forces and Maoists at Panasa Poddar forest region near Jodomba in Cut Off area in Malkangiri district of Odisha on the midnight of Thursday.

A senior police official from Visakhapatnam Rural Police confirmed to TNIE that a 25 -year-old Maoist was killed in the exchange of fire. One SLR and one 303 rifle were seized from the spot, he said. Police forces have intensified their combing operations in the thick forest region on Friday.

It may be recalled that there was an exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists near Panapadar village in Jodambo block in Malkangiri district in Odisha, close to Ramgarh,  where about 31 Maoists were killed in October 2016 on Thursday morning. According to police officials,  there were about 30 to 40 Maoists in the area and exchange of fire took place for about half an hour.

Police say that no casualties were reported but huge kit bags were recovered. The presence of Central Committee member Akkiraju Haragopal alias RK and in-charge of the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) G Ravi or Uday is not being ruled out. Officials are tight-lipped about the incident.

Meanwhile, a huge police force has been deployed to Visakhapatnam agency tribal areas. 

