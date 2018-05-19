Cisco keen to set up Centre of Excellence in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Evincing keen interest in setting up a Centre of Excellence in Andhra Pradesh, Cisco Managing Director (Public Sector and Services) Amit Malik has apprised IT Minister Nara Lokesh of the company’s willingness to enter into a tie-up with the State government. At a meeting with Lokesh in New Delhi on Friday, Amit Malik expressed interest to work with the government on various aspects like cyber security, centre of excellence for agriculture, testing quality of drinking water through censors and other issues.

Stating that AP has a better investment environment, the IT Minister said that already the government was working with Google to offer Wi-Fi services in villages and asked Cisco to associate itself with the programme. He also wanted the cooperation of Cisco for the proposed video conference facility at village panchayat offices.

Meet with FB reps

Facebook India Government and Politics Outreach Manager Nitin Saluja called on Lokesh at AP Bhavan and expressed the company’s willingness to work with the State government.Using Facebook as a platform, the government has decided to take various welfare programmes being implemented by various departments to the people.

Lokesh invited the Facebook representatives to visit Andhra Pradesh soon. As part of his visit to Delhi, Lokesh attended a series of meetings with representatives of several companies.

During his meeting with representatives of the World Bank, the IT Minister explained about various development programmes being carried out by the State government.