SC 'rectified' Karnataka Governer's mistake: TDP leaders

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Welcoming the Supreme Court’s directive ordering Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa for floor test on Saturday itself, the Telugu Desam Party leaders have opined that the apex court has rectified the mistake committed by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala.Upping the ante on the BJP after snapping ties with it, the TDP appealed to the Telugu people settled in Karnataka not to vote for the saffron party in the Assembly elections.

Finding fault with the Karnataka Governor for inviting the BJP to form the government despite MLAs from both Congress and JD (S) being paraded at Raj Bhavan, the TDP leaders said that Vajubhai Vala had violated the rule book and went ahead with taking a unilateral decision.Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu alleged that Vajubhai Vala, who has RSS background, had invited the BJP to form government though it lacked the numbers. He had murdered the Indian Constitution and Parliamentary democracy in broad daylight with a single stroke of pen.

Stating that the Governor had misused his discretionary powers, Yanamala sought to know how the Governor could invite the BJP despite knowing fully well that it falls short of the magic figure. By doing so, none other than the Governor opened doors for horse-trading of MLAs, he alleged.Underscoring the need for following a uniform procedure in inviting parties to form government in a hung House situation in States across the nation, Ramakrishnudu objected to adopting different practices in different States.

“The Governor invited the BJP to form government in Karnataka as it emerged the single largest party. In Meghalaya and Goa, the Congress became the single largest party and in Bihar it was the RJD. But, those parties were not given an opportunity to form governments in those States,’’ he said.

Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said the entire country had welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court asking the BJP to prove its strength on Saturday. Speaking to mediapersons in Nellore, he alleged that the BJP leaders had been trying to lure legislators of the Congress and JD (S) in Karnataka with the Governor giving a fortnight’s time for the floor test. But, by ordering the floor test on Saturday itself, the Supreme Court has once again proved that democracy is alive in the country, he said and wanted the Congress and JD (S) MLAs to teach a lesson to the BJP without yielding to BJP’s offers.