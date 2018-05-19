Home States Andhra Pradesh

SC 'rectified' Karnataka Governer's mistake: TDP leaders

After snapping ties with BJP, the TDP appealed to the Telugu people settled in Karnataka not to vote for the saffron party in the Assembly elections.

Published: 19th May 2018 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Welcoming the Supreme Court’s directive ordering Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa for floor test on Saturday itself, the Telugu Desam Party leaders have opined that the apex court has rectified the mistake committed by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala.Upping the ante on the BJP after snapping ties with it, the TDP appealed to the Telugu people settled in Karnataka not to vote for the saffron party in the Assembly elections.

Finding fault with the Karnataka Governor for inviting the BJP to form the government despite MLAs from both Congress and JD (S) being paraded at Raj Bhavan, the TDP leaders said that Vajubhai Vala had violated the rule book and went ahead with taking a unilateral decision.Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu alleged that Vajubhai Vala, who has RSS background, had invited the BJP to form government though it lacked the numbers. He had murdered the Indian Constitution and Parliamentary democracy in broad daylight with a single stroke of pen.

Stating that the Governor had misused his discretionary powers, Yanamala sought to know how  the Governor could invite the BJP despite knowing fully well that it falls short of the magic figure. By doing so, none other than the Governor opened doors for horse-trading of MLAs, he alleged.Underscoring the need for following a uniform procedure in inviting parties to form government in a hung House situation in States across the nation, Ramakrishnudu objected to adopting different practices in different States.

“The Governor invited the BJP to form government in Karnataka as it emerged the single largest party. In Meghalaya and Goa, the Congress became the single largest party and in Bihar it was the RJD. But, those parties were not given an opportunity to form governments in those States,’’ he said. 

Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said the entire country had welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court asking the BJP to prove its strength on Saturday. Speaking to mediapersons in Nellore, he alleged that the BJP leaders had been trying to lure legislators of the Congress and JD (S) in Karnataka with the Governor giving a fortnight’s time for the floor test. But, by ordering the floor test on Saturday itself, the Supreme Court has once again proved that democracy is alive in the country, he said and wanted the Congress and JD (S) MLAs to teach a lesson to the BJP without yielding to BJP’s offers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TDP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
pen, journalism, writing, exam, notebook, paper

20,000 from Andhra Pradesh to appear for JEE Advanced tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh BJP leaders fume at TRS, TDP over their stand on Karnataka issue

Cisco keen to set up Centre of Excellence in Andhra Pradesh

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018