Stage set for heli tourism in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: To boost tourism in the region, Krishna district administration is mulling to introduce heli tourism. With lucrative packages starting from Rs 3,000, a few private agencies have also been roped in for the purpose. District Collector B Lakshmikantham told Express that helipads would be created in the mandal areas too to increase tourist footfall. “We have roped in a few agencies for the heli tourism project. This would make travelling easier for tourists from abroad.”

The key reason behind this project is to save visitors’ time taken during travelling. Bhavani island, Kanaka Durga temple, Gandhi Hill and Manginapudi are some of the major attractions in the district.

Tourism footfall has almost doubled in the state post state-bifurcation. The district administration had earlier started development works in all major attractions. It now pins its hopes on heli tourism, which might become one of the factors that could boost tourism in the region.

In December 2017, officials launched heli tourism in Visakhapatnam, which was stopped only after a trial run of two weeks. Earlier, pilgrims who visited Vijayawada for Krishna Pushkaralu were also offered a tour of the city by helicopters. The flying time per ride lasted for 20 minutes and was charged Rs 2,000 per person.This service was offered by Pawan Hans Ltd, a Government of India Enterprise, in association with Andhra Pradesh Tourism and Krishna district administration.

Collector Lakshmikantham added, “We want to encourage tourism in our district and develop locations across the district. Even the Dussehra festivities would be marked with much fervour this time to attract more tourists.We are developing and will promote Manginapudi beach, Sagara Sangamam, Nagara Vanam and Ghantasala.”

