Are polytechnic courses losing their sheen in Andhra Pradesh?

VIJAYAWADA: The number of candidates appearing for Polycet 2018 counselling is quite less what with only 10 students below 100 ranks coming for certificate verification. On the third day of counselling on Saturday, certificate verification was done for candidates who secured ranks up to 38,000 in Polycet 2018.

Over 1.29 lakh candidates appeared for the examination across the State which was conducted in April. Of them, 1.03 lakh have qualified the examination. The certificate verification began on May 17. Till date, only 14,398 candidates have appeared for certificate verification. The candidates who secured top 10 ranks, skipped the counselling and none of them has appeared for the counselling. Only four candidates below 50 ranks and total a total number of 10 candidates below 100 ranks appeared for the counseling.

N Manasa, who appeared for certificate verification, says, "Polytechnic courses are losing their sheen now, but these courses are the best to gain hands-on training for engineering streams. Many people said advised me to join Intermediate but I chose to join polytechnic as I wanted to do Biomedical engineering, a unique course."

Only 64 candidates, who have secured ranks below 500, took part in the Polycet counseling. On the first day, out of 12,000 candidates, 3,840 appeared for certificate verification.

Speaking to Express, V Mohan, Counselling In-charge said, "Most of the students who qualify Polycet especially toppers will not join any college as they would finally prefer Intermediate and aim for JEE, EAMCET etc to opt for graduation in engineering. This year, even though the number of seats was reduced, the candidates attending the counselling has also come down. We hope that more number of students will join in ther second phase."

As of now, across the State a total number 75,971 seats are available in polytechnics including both government and private colleges. Out of the 83 government polytechnics, the sanctioned intake for 2018 is 15715, which is reduced by 420 seats. Similarly, the number of private colleges was reduced to 208 from the existing 220 colleges. The total number of seats in private colleges has come down by 6,366 seats.

The candidates can exercise options for the courses and colleges of their choice from May 20. The certificate verification process will go on up to May 23.