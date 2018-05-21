Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: NEET UG results to be declared on June 5

Of 2,000 seats in private colleges, 50% under convener quota.
 

Published: 21st May 2018 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 04:02 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The results of NEET UG will be released in the first week of June. Meanwhile, the Medical Council of India (MCI) has released the counselling schedule for the NEET UG 2018. This year, Andhra Pradesh has also joined National quota and 15 percent of the seats in the State would be filled in the all-India category. According to the schedule, the results of NEET UG 2018 will be declared on June 5. The first phase of counselling under the all-India category will take place from June 12 to 24. Similarly, the State-wise counselling will take place from June 25-July 5.

Over 49,000 candidates from Andhra Pradesh have appeared For NEET UG 2018. 
Across the State, there are about 1,900 seats in all the government colleges. Of them, 15 per cent of the seats will be filled in the national quota and the State will be left with 1,625 seats. Adding to this, around 2,000 seats from private colleges will be there in State and only 50 per cent of those seats will be under convener quota. That means, the total number of seats under the convener quota will be only 2,625.

Speaking to Express, Appala Naidu, Registrar of Dr. NTR Health University said: “The State students will be benefited if they can secure ranks below 10,000 in the all-India category. This will be a major advantage as a large number of students will be able to secure more seats in national quota. Also in State quota, the seats will be filled based on the State ranks.”

Status of seats
49,000 candidates from AP appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test
1,900 seats in all govt colleges
15% seats to be filled under all-India quota; that means, State is left with 1,625 seats
2,625: Total number of convener quota seats in State

