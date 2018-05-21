Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police crack mystery, arrest boyfriend in Visakhapatnam

Ending the two-week-old mysterious case of a woman’s death at Narava, Visakhapatnam police ascertained her identity as K Sujatha.

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Ending the two-week-old mysterious case of a woman’s death at Narava, Visakhapatnam police ascertained her identity as K Sujatha (32), a native of Kurnool and resident of Visakhapatnam. Police investigation proved that it was a clear case of pre-planned murder by none other than her boyfriend, just to get rid of her and marry another girl. Pendurthi Police have arrested the accused, R Satish (27), a native of Devarapalli mandal and resident of Vizag. Satish runs a photo studio at Gopalapatnam.

Addressing newsmen, deputy commissioner of police (Law & Order II) T Ravi Kumar Murthy said that Sujatha was married in  2004 and had two children. Due to disputes with her  husband, she got divorced in 2011. After she moved to Visakhapatnam, Sujatha was  befriended by Satish. In 2016, the duo took a house at Prahladapuram and led a live-in relationship. Recently, Satish informed Sujatha that he would be marrying some other girl and asked her permission which she refused. This led to  disputes between them. 

