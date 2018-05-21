Will Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu attend CM-designate of Karnataka’s swearing-in?

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With HD Kumaraswamy, the CM-designate of Karnataka, inviting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to attend his swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, the issue was discussed at length by Naidu in a teleconference with his Cabinet colleagues on Sunday. The ministers have unanimously advised Naidu to attend the swearing-in ceremony. They recalled Naidu’s friendship with HD Deve Gowda, former Prime Minister and father of Kumaraswamy, and the role he played in making Deve Gowda the Prime Minister in the past.

They also recalled that on the invitation of the TDP, the Janata Dal (Secular) supremo had attended ‘Rythu Kosam’ meeting organised in Guntur in the past. They said if Naidu attends the swearing-in ceremony of Kumaraswamy, it will send a strong signal to the nation and prove advantageous to the State as a whole.