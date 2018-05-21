Home States Andhra Pradesh

Will Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu attend CM-designate of Karnataka’s swearing-in?

With HD Kumaraswamy, the CM-designate of Karnataka, inviting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to attend his swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, the issue was discussed at length

Published: 21st May 2018 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   With HD Kumaraswamy, the CM-designate of Karnataka, inviting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to attend his swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, the issue was discussed at length by Naidu in a teleconference with his Cabinet colleagues on Sunday. The ministers have unanimously advised Naidu to attend the swearing-in ceremony. They recalled Naidu’s friendship with HD Deve Gowda, former Prime Minister and father of Kumaraswamy, and the role he played in making Deve Gowda the Prime Minister in the past.

They also recalled that on the invitation of the TDP, the Janata Dal (Secular) supremo had attended ‘Rythu Kosam’ meeting organised in Guntur in the past.  They said if Naidu attends the swearing-in ceremony of Kumaraswamy, it will send a strong signal to the nation and prove advantageous to the State as a whole.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Andhra Pradesh Eamcet counselling likely to be delayed

National political party for BCs coming soon: BC Welfare Association national president Krishnaiah

Andhra Pradesh government to provide 3-phase power to all Naxal-affected villages

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding