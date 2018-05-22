38,000 lap up Locked House Monitoring System app in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS), a special app developed by the Andhra Pradesh Police, was introduced in Guntur in August last year to enable property owners and residents to avail themselves of the free services of the CCTV surveillance of their houses when they are away.

The LHMS app received overwhelming response in Guntur ditrict, with nearly 38,020 families registered themselves.The service would be available for android mobile phone users whose requests made in the app would make the police install a temporary WiFi modem and a wireless motion recording camera unit.

The home owners would have to download the LHMS app from the Google Play Store on their android phones. Once they give their details of name and residential address, they would be given a unique ID indicating their successful registration.

If any home owner is going out of town, he should have to place a request in the app and indicate the period of his or her absence.The police would visit their house and install the WiFi modem and other camera equipment.This unit is linked to the owner’s phone and also to the Police Control Room. If there is any movement in front of the house, the camera will record pictures and videos and send the same to the control room and the owner’s phone.Those residents wanting more details of this app are requested to speak to the designated police officials in their respective police station limits.