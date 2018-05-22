Home States Andhra Pradesh

38,000 lap up Locked House Monitoring System app in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh

In view of overwhelming response, police seek cooperation of public, besides involvement of banks, jewellery shops

Published: 22nd May 2018 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS), a special app developed by the Andhra Pradesh Police, was introduced in Guntur in August last year to enable property owners and residents to avail themselves of the free services of the CCTV surveillance of their houses when they are away.

The LHMS app received overwhelming response in Guntur ditrict, with nearly 38,020 families registered themselves.The service would be available for android mobile phone users whose requests made in the app would make the police install a temporary WiFi modem and a wireless motion recording camera unit.
The home owners would have to download the LHMS app from the Google Play Store on their android phones. Once they give their details of name and residential address, they would be given a unique ID indicating their successful registration.

If any home owner is going out of town, he should have to place a request in the app and indicate the period of his or her absence.The police would visit their house and install the WiFi modem and other camera equipment.This unit is linked to the owner’s phone and also to the Police Control Room. If there is any movement in front of the house, the camera will record pictures and videos and send the same to the control room and the owner’s phone.Those residents wanting more details of this app are requested to speak to the designated police officials in their respective police station limits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Locked House Monitoring System LHMS Andhra Pradesh Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

AUCET, AUEET results declared in Andhra Pradesh

TDP smells BJP conspiracy as ex-priest meets BJP chief Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh

TDP government committed to clean governance says Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures