TDP diluted Aarogyasri, alleges YSR Congress Party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy

YSR Congress Party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy has vowed to bring all medical expenses over R1,000 under the Aarogyasri scheme if his party comes to power in the next elections.

Published: 22nd May 2018 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ELURU: YSR Congress Party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy has vowed to bring all medical expenses over R1,000 under the Aarogyasri scheme if his party comes to power in the next elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district on Monday as part of his ongoing Praja Sankalpa Yatra on Saturday, the Opposition leader alleged that Aarogyasri, one of the flagship programmes launched by his father and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in the combined State of Andhra Pradesh and aimed at providing quality health care to the poor, was being neglected by the TDP government.

YSR Congress Party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy

