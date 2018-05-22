Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP smells BJP conspiracy as ex-priest meets BJP chief Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh

With the former chief priest taking his battle against the TTD to Delhi, the State government hit back at him strongly, terming the allegations as the “masterplan of Amit Shah”.

Published: 22nd May 2018 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Former chief priest of Tirumala Temple Ramana Deekshitulu speaks with BJP president Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief priest of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) AV Ramana Deekshitulu on Monday met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief Amit Shah and reportedly submitted a representation demanding a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the administration of Srivari temple. Deekshitulu, who was forced to retire last week after the TTD Trust Board fixed 65 years as the retirement age for priests, also issued a press release earlier in the day, asserting that he was ready to prove his allegations on the closure of the temple kitchen and the disappearance of a Pink diamond donated to the Lord by the Maharaja of Mysore in 1945.

With the former chief priest taking his battle against the TTD to Delhi, the State government hit back at him strongly, terming the allegations as the “masterplan of Amit Shah”. Speaking to TNIE, AP Planning Board Vice-Chairman C Kutumba Rao alleged, “It (the controversy) began only after the meeting between Ramana Deekshitulu and Amit Shah during the latter’s recent visit to Tirumala. After the meeting, Ramana Deekshitulu began levelling baseless allegations against the TDP as well as the State government.”
Accusing the BJP president of scripting this “masterplan” initiated in Delhi, he said the plot was finalised during Amit Shah’s visit.

“There is one thing to understand here.. Deekshitulu owns an Audi car.  Even after earning crores, why can’t he give a chance to the younger generation of priests?” he questioned and dismissed the allegations made by him. “It is ridiculous to say that Potu (temple kitchen) was dug up to find some hidden treasure. As for the pink diamond, Deekshitulu showed a picture of the diamond that was put up for auction by the Sotheby’s in Geneva last year and claimed it was stolen from Tirumala.  That diamond which did not find any takers at the auction was found in South Africa in 2015. You can see the news reports in international media,” he said, adding that the former chief priest was misleading the people.

TTD Trust Board member and TDP MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao also alleged conspiracy by the BJP and rubbished Deekshitulu’s demand for a probe. “Why was he silent all these years? He is making false allegations at the behest of politicians,” he told TNIE.

Swamy to file PIL in SC

The MLA  added that he was doing so to defame the State government and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. In fact, Naidu had earlier expressed the same views and alleged that the former chief priest was acting on the directions of the Opposition. BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana, meanwhile, demanded that the State government order a CBI probe to get to the bottom of the alleged irregularities in the TTD in public interest.

Earlier, Ramana Deekshitulu, in a release, said he was ready to prove his allegations and opined that CBI inquiry alone can reveal all facts and ensure justice. “Potu (temple kitchen) was closed (for 25 days last October) totally against Agama and without discussing or taking the consent of Archakas or Agama advisors,” he maintained. In respect of the pink diamond, he accused TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal of trying to cover the issue. “I strongly say that there is no Ruby diamond in the family of diamonds. The existence of the rarest pink diamond with Lord Balaji was also declared by a commission, as stated by me, and I am ready to prove all the allegations,” he added. He further said he was also ready to face the CBI for any sort of inquiry process. Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy on Monday said he would file a PIL in the Apex Court seeking inquiry into the happenings at Tirumala temple.

Swamy to file PIL

BJP Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy on Monday said he would file a PIL in the Supreme Court seeking inquiry into the happenings at the Tirumala temple. 

