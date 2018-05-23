Beware of the Lord’s wrath, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu warns BJP over Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams row

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday finally broke his silence on the controversy surrounding Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) by accusing the BJP of orchestrating the entire episode to defame him and the state government. “Those who try to mess with Lord Venkateswara, the presiding deity of Tirumala Temple, will face His wrath,” Naidu thundered during a public address in Visakhapatnam held as part of the TDP’s Dharma Porata Deeksha demanding special category status for the state. Clips of PM Narendra Modi promising special category status at Tirumala were played in loop at the protest meet.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh, who also addressed the crowd, took a dig at the saffron partTirumala Templey saying what happened in Karnataka was nothing but a “trailer”. “The BJP should brace itself for the actual film — 2019 general elections,” he taunted, exuding confidence of a third front toppling the NDA.

The Chief Minister, who earlier held a meeting with the TTD EO and the trust board chairman in Vijayawada regarding the allegations levelled by former temple chief priest AV Ramana Deekshitulu, targeted the BJP for “trying to meddle in the affairs of the TTD”. “Whatever you do, don’t play with Lord Venkateswara. You will pay the price and a heavy interest!’’ an incensed Naidu cautioned the BJP.

Swearing-in

CM Naidu will fly to Bengaluru on Wednesday for the swearing in ceremony of Karnataka CM-designate Kumaraswamy. The JD(S) leader who was in Delhi on Tuesday finalised his Cabinet. Congress leader Parameshwara has been chosen Deputy Chief Minister.

“Lord Venkateswara is also known as Vaddi Kasulavadu (the one who makes those who break vows pay),” Naidu elaborated.Accusing the saffron party of tarnishing the image of the Tirumala Temple, Naidu said all claims of a pink diamond donated to the temple being stolen were lies. “It has been proved by two Commissions that the jewel being talked about was not even a diamond. The panels’ reports were submitted in 2009 when the TDP was not in power.

Krishna Rao, who is criticising the government now, was the TTD EO then and he too said it was a ruby,’’ Naidu asserted.Refuting allegations of the temple kitchen being dug to look for hidden treasures, the Chief Minister said, “The potu is a place where prasadam is prepared for Lord Venkateswara Swamy. The Lord’s mother Vakula Devi supervises the preparation of food at the potu. Some people are trying to create an impression that the customs of the temple are not being followed, but I assure you that nowhere else are traditions followed so closely. Cleanliness is never compromised. You are free to compare the Tirumala Temple to any other temple in the country, including the one at Varanasi and make your assessments,’’ he challenged his detractors.

The TDP supremo hit out at the BJP over allegations that TTD funds were being diverted. “The BJP is trying to defame me and my government and as part of the scheme, the former chief priest has been invited to Delhi to hurl allegation after allegation at the TTD,” he said, casting aspersions on Ramana Deekshitulu’s integrity. “This person places the photo of YS Rajasekhara Reddy behind the Lord’s photo! You can guess what kind of a priest he is from this!’’ Naidu scoffed.

“You are trying to defame us. You can’t do anything to us,’’ he lambasted the BJP leadership.

He also attacked the YSRC for trying to “create a law and order situation in the state”.

Referring to the violence triggered by the rape of a minor girl in Guntur, Naidu said YSRC leaders had attacked a police station.

“Don’t forget that the people of Visakhapatnam have rejected you (YS Vijayamma contested from Visakhapatnam in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections),’’ Naidu said, adding that some people were using social media to create tension. “I warn both the BJP and the YSRC against destabilising the state,” the CM said. “With all your blessings, I am going to Bengaluru to attend H D Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony not for my selfish motives, but to seek the support of all regional parties for mounting pressure on the Centre in the next session of Parliament for special category status.