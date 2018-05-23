Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan summons YSRC MPs

 YSRC MP YV Subba Reddy said that Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has summoned the party MPs on May 29. “We will demand acceptance of our resignation. 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: YSRC MP YV Subba Reddy said that Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has summoned the party MPs on May 29. “We will demand acceptance of our resignation. Not accepting our resignation even after one month is only insulting the five crore people of the State,” Subba Reddy said. Speaking to mediapersons in Ongole on Tuesday, he said on the last day of the Lok Sabha, five MPs of the party resigned to their seats in Speaker’s Format and handed them over to the Speaker. 

“Later, we sat on an indefinite fast, which was foiled by police on sixth day. On May 7, we wrote a letter to the Speaker explaining that lack of action on their resignations is akin to insulting people of AP. On May 21, we received the letter summoning five MPs to meet her in Delhi,” he said.

