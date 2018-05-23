Home States Andhra Pradesh

NRIs celebrate 2,000 km of JYSRC party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s yatra in London

Celebrating YSRC party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy crossing 2000-km mark in his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, YSRCP UK chapter and European Wing Committee has organised an event near t

Published: 23rd May 2018 02:53 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Celebrating YSRC party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy crossing 2000-km mark in his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, YSRCP UK chapter and European Wing Committee has organised an event near the Mahatma Gandhi Statue at Parliament Square in London.On the occasion, the committee announced the launch of a WhatApp campaign for the YSRCP. 

“The NRI community from Andhra in London will actively take part in the WhatsApp campaign among the Telugus in Europe and our relatives and friends in Andra Pradesh highlighting the messages of Jagan Anna,” said YSRCP UK convenor Sandeep Reddy Vangala. During the event, the participants raised slogans demanding SCS for AP and against the TDP government. The NRIs, students and Telugu community took part in the event, which garnered widespread attention among the commuters near the Westminster Tube Station.

“Jagan is understanding the people’s pulse during his padayatra. Even under the scorching heat, Jagan’ s relentless efforts to work for people of Andhra is something no other leader in the State can match up with,” said a young Jagan supporter who travelled around 100 miles to attend the event. The party functionaries and NRIs extended unconditional support to Jagan’s efforts and they reiterated that they would be supporting the party in the forthcoming elections. The functionaries also demanded justice for victims of boat mishap in East Godavari. 

