Home States Andhra Pradesh

Oil & gas production begins at Nagayalanka in Andhra Pradesh

KG Basin output to be doubled, three more oil wells to be dug in 2019; production commenced in a record time

Published: 23rd May 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

Shashi Sankar, ONGC chairman and managing director

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) chairman and managing director Shashi Sankar on Tuesday inaugurated the production of oil and gas for commercial purposes at the Early Production System (EPS) site near Bhavadevarapalli village of Nagayalanka mandal. Shankar said production at KG basin would be doubled by next year and added that ONGC has been paying a royalty of `352 crore to the State per year for onshore oil and gas exploration. ONGC plans to spend `35,000 crore for exploration and production works across the country this year. 

“Efforts are on to increase production and reduce oil and gas imports. Production at Nagayalanka commenced in a record time with the cooperation of the State government,” the ONGC  chairman said. 
Meanwhile, Machilipatnam MP Konakalla Narayana Rao asserted that Andhra Pradesh should be prioritised as far as the distribution of oil and gas is concerned and urged that “special royalty” be paid to the State.

AP Bhavan resident commissioner Arja Srikanth, who was the chief guest of the function, said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu himself had taken the initiative to ensure operations at Nagayalanka get environmental clearance. “Villagers of the region have extended their support for the success of the project,” he said and appealed to the ONGC to adopt 10 villages in the region for developmental works.
In the exploration stage, Nagayalanka field was operated by Cairn India which dug three wells, out of which two have gone dry. 

The functional well has the potential to give 150 cubic metres of oil and 45,000 standard cubic metres of gas every day.The oil produced from the well will be transported to S Yanam in East Godavari district from where it will be moved elsewhere. The gas will be sold to Mega Engineering, RAK Ceramics, and Sentini Sanitaryware.

The second phase of drilling will be taken up once geological data gathered in the first phase is studied. 
A total of `420 crore has been allotted for drilling three wells by March 2019.ONGC will spend `340 crore for the protection of the environment. In March 2015, the Ministry of Environment and Forest issued ‘Terms of Reference’ to the ONGC, allowing for the setting up of 31 wells in Krishna district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Bhavadevarapalli village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold