TDP government ignored Uttarandhra: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan has come down heavily on the TDP government for ignoring the people of Uttarandhra and failing to build pressure on the Union government keep its promise of developing Srikakulam, a backward district. Addressing a large gathering at Palasa in Srikakulam district on Tuesday, the third day of his Porata Yatra, Pawan Kalyan said, “They promised industrialisation, investments to develop tourism along the 192-km coastline to bring cheer on the faces of fishermen, employment and education for Uttarandhra. Though the government is four years old now, not a single promise has been fulfilled,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan said that he supported TDP as they said if YSRC party is allowed to come to power in the State, goondas would rule the roost and land grabbing would become a norm. “In Palasa, TDP leaders grab lands, leave alone stopping others from doing it. It is time for us to confront and ask them why they have taken away our lands,” he thundered.

Describing himself as Jana Sena’s first soldier and the people as party’s soldiers, Pawan Kalyan said his party does not fear anyone, be it the Union government or the Chief Minister. “We will confront all who have done injustice to people,” he said. Recalling the death of a 19-year-old youth in Palasa following a clash with a local TDP corporator, he said the anguish of the mother of the youth would bring a curse on TDP. Not sparing the party he had supported in the past, he said none of the promises made to Srikakulam were kept. “People here want water to quench their thirst and irrigate their fields. The promised irrigation project remains incomplete as the leaders and contractors would not move forward until they get commissions and kickbacks. We will question them,” he said.

The Jana Sena chief said he is saddened by the plight of kidney patients of Uddanam, the problem which he brought to the fore, still remains neglected as the government failed to appoint a kidney specialist.

Meanwhile, JSP leaders criticised the government for meagre security provided for their party chief Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Porata Deeksha’ in Srikakulam district. Before the commencement of the Yatra in Srikakulam district, a request was made to higher police officials for providing security to Pawan Kalyan, but no action was forthcoming. Later, it was decided that a delegation led by party convener Raghavaiah will meet DGP M Malakondaiah at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Wednesday and request him to provide security for the Jana Sena chief during his 45-day Porata Yatra.