Tirumala temples case: BJP MLC seeks probe into row 

In a press meet at the party state office here on Tuesday, the BJP leader raised five demands for protecting the sanctity of the TTD temples. 

Published: 23rd May 2018 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Demanding that the administration of Tirumala temples be handed over to a Dharmika Parishad, BJP MLC PVN Madhav has said that the TDP government is violating the sanctity of TTD by “too much interference”. He also demanded a high-level inquiry into the allegations levelled by former TTD head priest AV Ramana Deekshitulu and said that the ornaments should be made public. 

In a press meet at the party state office here on Tuesday, the BJP leader raised five demands for protecting the sanctity of the TTD temples. “We support the temple Executive Officer’s idea of displaying the ornaments to the public by organising an exhibition or setting up a museum. It should be immediately done,” he said.  

Madhav’s third demand is to conduct a thorough probe into the issues raised by Ramana Deekshitulu. “When a head priest himself raised some issues, it is the responsibility of the government to address them. Instead, the government is personally attacking Ramana Deekshitulu,” he said. The BJP MLC also said that non-Hindus in the TTD board should be immediately removed. 

Tirumala temples

