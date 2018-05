By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday finally broke his silence on the controversy surrounding Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and accused the BJP of orchestrating the entire episode to defame him and the state government. “Those who try to mess with Lord Venkateswara, the presiding deity of Tirumala temple, will face his wrath,” Naidu thundered during a public address in Visakhapatnam held as part of Dharma Porata Deeksha organised by the TDP demanding special category status for the state.Accusing BJP of tarnishing image of Tirumala Temple, Naidu said all claims of a pink diamond donated to the temple being stolen were lies.