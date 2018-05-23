TTD EO meets Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, says pink diamond never existed as claimed by sacked priest 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal maintained that all the jewellery of Lord Venkateswara as mentioned in Tiruvabharanam Register of 1952 were safe.He also reiterated that the temple managemen was ready to keeping all the jewellery for public display if the ‘Agama’ advisors allowed such a move.Interacting with media persons after meeting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Tuesday, the TTD executive officer said that there should not be any doubt about the safety of the temple jewellery.

Singhal, who showed the records, and reports of Justice Wadhwa and Justice Jagannatha Rao committees to the Chief Minister, reiterated that there never existed any pink diamond as was claimed by now sacked chief priest AV Ramana Deekshitulu. “It was a ruby that was broken during Garuda Seva. The fact was even mentioned by former TTD executive officer IYR Krishna Rao himself in his report,” he explained.

TTD Board of Trustees Chairman P Sudhakar Yadav said there was no question of any inquiry as everything was fine. “The temple records do not speak of the existence of any pink diamond. If there is such a thing as pink diamond then Ramana Deekshithulu himself should tell us where it is,” he said.

With regard to allegations of digging in Srivari Potu (kitchen in Tirumala temple), the TTD EO maintained that no such activity was carried out. “Small repairs are taken up from time to time on the advice of ‘Agama’ advisors. Recent repairs were done for replacing a few bricks near the kitchen stove. No structural change was made. Even before carrying out that repair works, advise of the resident ‘Agama’ Advisor Sundaravadana Bhatacharyulu was taken,” he said.

Stating that there were no irregularities in the temple management as being claimed, he maintained that every ritual in the temple was being conducted as per ‘Agama sastra’. He said funds were being used for the development of the temple and better facilities for pilgrims.He further said that the TTD too was a law-abiding institution and would have to carry out its activities as per directions of courts.It is learnt that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has taken an exception to the baseless allegations levelled against the TTD and directed the TTD EO to ensure the sanctity of the temple at any cost.