Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh BJP leaders seek Governor ESL Narasimhan’s intervention

State BJP leaders met Governor ESL Narasimhan in Hyderabad on Wednesday seeking his intervention in the ‘undemocratic’ arrests of the BJP activists in the aftermath of the attack on party’s national p

Published: 24th May 2018 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP leaders met Governor ESL Narasimhan in Hyderabad on Wednesday seeking his intervention in the ‘undemocratic’ arrests of the BJP activists in the aftermath of the attack on party’s national president Amit Shah at Alipiri on May 11.

The BJP delegation, which included MLC Somu Veerraju and former minister and MLA Pydikondala Manikyala Rao, met the Governor and requested ‘a constitutional and a legal action’ against those involved in the attack on Amit Shah.

“The police, under pressure and influence of the State government, is registering cases against the BJP workers (sic),” the letter said.  Speaking to the media later, the BJP leaders condemned the arrests. “The attack on Amit Shah is an intentional one. The police, as per the TDP’s direction, have booked BJP workers undemocratically. Therefore, we requested the Governor’s intervention into the issue,” they said.
Meanwhile, State BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana met the party’s national president Amit Shah in New Delhi. Shah asked Kanna to submit the names of leaders to be a part of the State executive committee at the earliest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Governor ESL Narasimhan Amit Shah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day