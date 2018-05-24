Andhra Pradesh BJP leaders seek Governor ESL Narasimhan’s intervention

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP leaders met Governor ESL Narasimhan in Hyderabad on Wednesday seeking his intervention in the ‘undemocratic’ arrests of the BJP activists in the aftermath of the attack on party’s national president Amit Shah at Alipiri on May 11.

The BJP delegation, which included MLC Somu Veerraju and former minister and MLA Pydikondala Manikyala Rao, met the Governor and requested ‘a constitutional and a legal action’ against those involved in the attack on Amit Shah.

“The police, under pressure and influence of the State government, is registering cases against the BJP workers (sic),” the letter said. Speaking to the media later, the BJP leaders condemned the arrests. “The attack on Amit Shah is an intentional one. The police, as per the TDP’s direction, have booked BJP workers undemocratically. Therefore, we requested the Governor’s intervention into the issue,” they said.

Meanwhile, State BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana met the party’s national president Amit Shah in New Delhi. Shah asked Kanna to submit the names of leaders to be a part of the State executive committee at the earliest.