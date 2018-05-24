Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao in touch with YSRC too’, says YSR Congress national general secretary

In a sensational disclosure, YSR Congress national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy has said that HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao is in touch with his party.

Published: 24th May 2018 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 03:02 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a sensational disclosure, YSR Congress national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy has said that HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao is in touch with his party. However, he hastened to add that one should not read too much into it as the minister is also in touch with several other parties.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said the HRD Minister was not a credible person as he used to keep changing loyalties frequently.Terming TDP’s Dharma Porata Deeksha an  ‘Adhrama Porata Deeksha’ and alleging that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was preparing to cheat the public through his new dramas, he said, “Though Srinivasa Rao warned us not to perform our scheduled ‘Suddhi’ programme, we won’t take it seriously.

Meanwhile, in an interaction with mediapersons here on Wednesday, the HRD Minister condemned the YSRC’s cleaning and purification of the ‘Dharma Porata Deeksha’ venue with holy water. He warned that the public and the TDP cadre would not allow such acts of YSRC.

