‘Missing’ TTD jewels in Andhra Pradesh's CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s residences: YSRC national general secretary Vijayasai

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA: Giving a new twist to the allegations of missing jewels belonging to Lord Venkateswara and irregularities in the TTD, YSRC national general secretary and MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the “missing” jewellery from the Tirumala temple found its way to the residences of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He said that if any independent investigating agency like the CBI conducts raids on the residences of Naidu in Amaravati and Hyderabad within 12 hours, the jewellery can be recovered. “If there is any delay in conducting raids, the valuable jewellery may find its way to foreign countries,’’ the YSRC MP said.Reacting strongly, the TDP threatened to take legal action against the MP for levelling baseless allegations against Naidu.

Speaking to the media at the party’s office in Visakhapatnam, Vijayasai Reddy said, “I have reliable information that all the disappeared jewellery and ornaments of Lord Venkateswara Swamy have found their way to Chandrababu Naidu’s residences. If the CBI or any other State police conducts raids on Chandrababu Naidu’s residences within 12 hours, all the disappeared jewellery of TTD can be recovered,’’ the MP said.

He said the raids should be held within 12 hours or else the valuables may be shifted to foreign countries. He went on to add that he would resign to his MP post, if the investigating agency fails to recover the missing jewellery from Naidu’s residences.

Referring to the comments of Naidu that Opposition is making baseless allegations against his son Nara Lokesh, Vijayasai Reddy said that if he is so confident, why he is not ready for a CBI probe into the allegations. He described the TDP as ‘Telugu Dongala Party’ (Telugu thieves’ Party) and alleged that almost all the TDP leaders were neck deep in corruption and they were making allegations of corruption against other party leaders.

Meanwhile, the BJP too joined the chorus and said the State government should come clean on the allegations of irregularities in the TTD. “Instead of attacking those who are alleging irregularities in the TTD, the government should order a CBI probe,’’ State BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana said in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, accepting the challenge of Vijayasai Reddy, TDP MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao said that the YSRC, by convincing its ‘partner’ BJP, can go for CBI raids on Naidu’s residences.

“If the diamond or any jewellery is not found in Naidu’s residences, Vijayasai Reddy should resign at the 13th hour,’’ Uma challenged.He said they need not learn lessons on morality from Vijayasai Reddy, who is accused number 2 in 12 cases.

Ousted Tirumala chief priest meets Swamy

In a related development, ousted TTD chief priest AV Ramana Deekshitulu met BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in New Delhi on Wednesday.It may be recalled that the BJP MP had said he would approach the Supreme Court seeking a CBI probe into the allegations of irregularities in the TTD. Deekshitulu’s meeting with Swamy assumed significance and it is learnt that the priest offered to give all the evidences he had to Swamy. It is learnt that Swamy will move the apex court seeking directions to stop government interference in TTD issues, questioning removal of Deekshitulu and seeking probe into “missing” jewels.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the TTD’s Law department has started the exercise to counter any legal cases and is in the process of verifying records pertaining to the removal of Pradhana Archaka and its legal implications.

In Tirumala, some employees and employees associations formed a group and reportedly intended to meet the TTD Executive Officer seeking his permission to go on a three-day protest against the ongoing war of words by political parties. However, they later withdrew their proposal.