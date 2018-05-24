Home States Andhra Pradesh

Red logs worth Rs 1 crore seized in Kadapa of Andhra Pradesh

The forest officials arrested five inter-State red sanders smugglers and seized 203 red logs worth `1 crore while the precious wood was being transported in a lorry at Kollavaripalle village in Pullam

Published: 24th May 2018 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

The seized red sanders logs in Pullampet mandal on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The forest officials arrested five inter-State red sanders smugglers and seized 203 red logs worth Rs 1 crore while the precious wood was being transported in a lorry at Kollavaripalle village in Pullampet mandal.

Speaking to the media at Rajampet on Wednesday, DFO Khadar Vali said that on a tip-off, the officials conducted a raid in the area. They stopped a lorry and found 203 red sanders logs weighing 1,650 kg in it. The red logs were concealed under carton boxes, sofa covers and other articles in the lorry.

The DFO said the red sanders logs of fine quality are worth `1 crore in the open market. Three smugglers from Haryana and two  local smugglers were arrested in the raid. On seeing the forest officials, seven workers accompanying the lorry fled the scene, the DFO said. Rajampet forest ranger Srinivas was also present at the news conference.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kollavaripalle village Red logs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day