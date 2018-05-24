Speeding tipper kills home guard, injures cop in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: One home guard was killed and a constable suffered injuries in a road accident at Ponnuru in Guntur district. Bapatla DSP D Gangadharam said that the police were conducting vehicle checks near Kalpana Towers at Nidadavolu Flyover on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. A speeding tipper crashed into the police team. While ASI S Koteswara had a lucky escape, constable K Neelambaram suffered injuries and home guard Dara Chinna Koteswara Rao died while undergoing treatment at Guntur GGH.

The gravel-laden tipper was proceeding towards Cherukupalli via Ponnuru from Chendolu.

Home guard Chinna Koteswara Rao (47) hailed from Tottempudi village in Cherukupalli mandal. The police registered a case and investigation is on.