Home States Andhra Pradesh

Speeding tipper kills home guard, injures cop in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh

One home guard was killed and a constable suffered injuries in a road accident at Ponnuru in Guntur district.

Published: 24th May 2018 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: One home guard was killed and a constable suffered injuries in a road accident at Ponnuru in Guntur district. Bapatla DSP D Gangadharam said that the police were conducting vehicle checks near Kalpana Towers at Nidadavolu Flyover on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. A speeding tipper crashed into the police team. While ASI S Koteswara had a lucky escape, constable K Neelambaram suffered injuries and home guard Dara Chinna Koteswara Rao died while undergoing treatment at Guntur GGH.

The gravel-laden tipper was proceeding towards Cherukupalli via Ponnuru from Chendolu.
Home guard Chinna Koteswara Rao (47) hailed from Tottempudi village in Cherukupalli mandal. The police registered a case and investigation is on.

