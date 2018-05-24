Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP government grabbing temple lands, TTD ornaments, alleges Opposition leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy

Says Chief Minister gravitating towards Congress, which is responsible for State bifurcation.

Published: 24th May 2018

The YSRC chief YS enquiring about fish ponds at Ganapavaram village on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

ELURU: YSRC president and Opposition leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy has accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of mining sand, grabbing temple lands and looting temple ornaments.
He reached Ganapavaram village in West Godavari district on Wednesday as part of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra. Addressing the public, Jagan said that there is no end to the lies of Naidu.He came down heavily on the CM for terming his deeksha Dharma Poratam and describing the agitation by Archakas at Tirupati as Adharma Poratam.

The Janmabhoomi Committees formed by the TDP government were harassing people in rural areas, he alleged. The Opposition leader said Naidu criticised BJP for resorting to horse-trading of MLAs in Karnataka but the same person had purchased 23 YSRC MLAs and gave ministries to four of them in AP Cabinet. The CM also degraded the post of Speaker, he said.

Jagan said that the CM had not taken any steps to solve the problems of Kolleru people. Naidu is throwing the blame on the BJP to cover up his failures and showing inclination to join hands with Congress, which had bifurcated the State.

He promised the people of Kolleru that after coming to power in the State, he will issue orders for a resurvey of contour levels in Kolleru  and select an MLC who has complete knowledge on the Kolleru problems.

The YSRC chief promised to provide power supply to prawn farmers at `1.5 per unit against the current charge of `3.8 per unit. He also promised free education to children of poor families and a sum of `15,000 annually under ‘Amma Odi’ Scheme to mothers who send their children to schools.

