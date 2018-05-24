Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP social media team to expand network to remote areas in Andhra Pradesh

A team of people, who are sympathisers of Telugu Desam, and interested in social media have recently started work in the district.

Published: 24th May 2018 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A team of people, who are sympathisers of Telugu Desam, and interested in social media have recently started work in the district. They are utilising platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and many others for spreading messages.

Announcements of the party/government, successes of the welfare programmes, impact on people, ground realities, criticism from the opposition and others, countering such efforts to retain party’s image, and keeping in touch with the people are objectives of the group. The team is now preparing to expand its network to remote rural areas. A team of people, who are tech savvy, are now taking up the responsibility to reach out to common people, in the district, who can use a mobile phone with Internet keeping the upcoming polls in mind. The activities have now been intensified in the district eyeing success in 2019 polls.

Narayana, an observer

Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana is one of the observers for the TDP social media team in the district. “Now, a skeleton body has been formed and the party is planning to expand it. We are now planning to develop social media groups with at least 600 members from each constituency in which legislators, party in-charges, popular leaders of the area, active workers and others are key players. They will play a dynamic role in building a healthy environment using the social media to reach out to common voters,” said L Chaitanya Kumar Reddy, district TDP social media team president

He said that the groups do not encourage blame game, counter criticism, forwarding fake posts, and war between the groups of various parties. Recently, Narayana also reviewed with the social media team. He asked the team to expand its network to remote rural areas. “We simply say how the issue was earlier and its actual scenario currently and counter the allegations or criticism in a diplomatic way. We were successful in the recent Alipiri issue posting original footage of short duration from time to time for alerting the people regarding what had happened actually there,” he said.

The social media head said that they would conduct workshops in all constituencies every week explaining the need and use of social media after a full committee was formed. We are getting good response for CBN Army Page and Android App,” said Chaitanya Reddy.

Workshops in every constituency

The social media head said that they would conduct workshops in all constituencies every week explaining the need and use of social media after a full committee was formed. “We are getting good response for CBN Army Page and Android App,” said Chaitanya Reddy. A team of tech savvy people are now taking up the responsibility to reach out to common people in the district, who can use a mobile phone with Internet keeping the upcoming polls in mind. The activities have now been intensified in the district eyeing success in 2019 polls.

