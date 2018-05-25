Andhra Pradesh: Agents woo MBBS-aspirants with study packages abroad

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With NEET UG results just a few days away, the overseas educational agencies are coming up with attractive study packages for completing MBBS in China, Sweden, Norway and other countries. However, experts are warning the students to be wary of fraudsters.As per the new rules of the Medical Council of India (MCI), starting from this year the students aspiring to study MBBS abroad should obtain Eligibility Certificate after clearing NEET 2018.

MCI has notified a list of 429 foreign colleges and universities recognised by it.

As the admissions are on in many countries, the agents are trying to attract MBBS aspirants from the State. They are organising education seminars, to attract the students with discounted packages. Some agencies are contacting the candidates who have appeared for NEET, by tying up with educational institutions.

P Saranya, a medical aspirant from Vijayawada city, says, “I have been receiving calls from the agencies appealing to me to study abroad.”

“In fact, the number of students going abroad for medical education is usually high and most of them who fail to secure admission in local colleges prefer doing medicine abroad. Also, it is quite affordable for the candidates as they can complete the five-year course spending less than Rs 10 lakh,” says Krishna Reddy, an agent.

According to experts, the main reason for students to go abroad for studying medicine is the prohibitively high fees in India. Dr Appala Naidu, Registrar of Dr NTR Health University, said, “Students desirous of doing low-cost MBBS courses abroad should verify the standard of education there. They should also keep in mind that they have to qualify the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) conducted by MCI when they come back to practise in India.”