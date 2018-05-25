Home States Andhra Pradesh

Six cricket bookies held, Rs 5 lakh, 4.8 kg ganja seized in Kadapa of Andhra Pradesh

The police arrested six cricket bookies and seized Rs 5.14 lakh cash, seven mobile phones and a TV set from them.

Published: 25th May 2018 02:12 AM

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The police arrested six cricket bookies and seized Rs 5.14 lakh cash, seven mobile phones and a TV set from them. The police also seized 4.8 kg of ganja from them in Jammalamadugu division in two separate incidents. Addressing the media at the taluka police station in Jammalamadugu, the DSP said that acting on a tip-off, the police team led by Urban CI D Bhaskar Reddy, SI Rajarajeswara Reddy, CCS SIs Rajareddy and Jeevan Reddy conducted a raid on a house at Ravindra Nagar.

The police found the bookies indulging in cricket betting on Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match and arrested A Gopinath and S Srinath and seized Rs 3.14 lakh, two mobile phones, a TV set and 2 kg of ganja from them. “The duo organised cricket betting previously also. They were also selling ganja to earn easy money. The duo had links with cricket betting organisers who were operating from Proddatur, Hyderabad, and Bhimavaram, the DSP said.

In another incident, the police conducted a raid at Koilakuntla bypass road and arrested four cricket bookies and seized Rs 2.01 lakh, 1.4 kg of ganja, five mobile phones from them. Amir Basha, Pashavalli, Srinivas Reddy and Naresh were arrested. Some other bookies managed to escape and the police launched a hunt to nab them.Appreciating the police team for the arresting cricket bookies, the DSP said that he would recommend their names to the SP for reward.

