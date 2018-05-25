Home States Andhra Pradesh

State bank staff to go on 2-day strike from May 30 against meagre pay hike in Andhra Pradesh

Following a nation-wide strike call given by United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), employees and officers of various State-run banks across Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 25th May 2018 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 01:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Following a nation-wide strike call given by United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), employees and officers of various State-run banks across Andhra Pradesh will go on a two-day strike from May 30 in protest against the nominal two per cent wage hike offered by the Indian Banks Association (IBA).  Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, UFBU district president Y Srinivasa Rao said that wage revision is being done for the bank employees in every five years.

The last wage settlement was ended on October 31, 2017, and the IBA  proposed to provide a wage hike of 15 per cent. However, in the wage negotiation meeting held on May 5, the IBA made it clear that only 2 per cent wage revision will be given to the employees, citing losses accumulated for the banks through Non Performing Assets (NPA), he said

“Since 2014, the bank employees are relentlessly working for the effective implementation of various government schemes like Jan Dhan, Mudra and Atal Pension Yojana and others. However, we are not getting our due share,’’ said PL Prathap, member of AIBEA.

The other demands of UFBU include implementation of recommendations made by the Pillai Committee and wage revision for the employees equally without considering their scale and grade.
Representatives from AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI,INBEF, INBOC, NOBW and NOBC were also present at the press conference.

Strike plan
May 29 (5:30 pm)- Demonstration before Federal Bank, Governorpet
May 30 (9:30 am)- Demonstration before Krishna District Co-operative Bank
May 31 (9:30 am)- Demonstration before State Bank of India Zonal Office, Prakasam Road

