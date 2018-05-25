Tirupati: Lord rides Kalpavriksha Vahanam

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: On the fourth day morning of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Sri Govindaraja Swamy, the devotees cherished the procession of Kalpavriksha Vahanam. The processional deity, accompanied by His two Consorts on either side, took a celestial ride on the divine wish-fulfilling tree with majesty on Thursday. Dance and bhajans by cultural troupes added spiritual fervour to the event. Pontiffs Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, local temples Deputy EO Varalakshmi, AEO Udayabhaskar Reddy, Superintendent Jnana Prakash and other temple officials and devotees participated in the grand Brahmotsavam events throughout the day.