‘Will continue fight against BJP, serve Telugus’, says Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

HYDERABAD: TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who had posed for photographs with AICC president Rahul Gandhi, during the swearing-in of HD Kumaraswamy as Karnataka Chief Minister, vowed to teach a fitting lesson to the BJP by uniting all the political parties in the country.“I went to Bengaluru yesterday (Wednesday) to take part in the swearing-in of Kumaraswamy only to unite various regional parties to fight against the Centre and get justice for Telugus.

Centre has betrayed the Telugus. After my meetings with leaders of various political parties in Bengaluru, I am confident that I can achieve justice for Telugus by uniting all these parties by 2019 polls. Hence, I will continue to fight against the BJP by uniting all other political parties at national level,” Addressing TDP Telangana unit’s Mahanadu held here on Thursday, Naidu said his efforts to unite various political parties across the country will continue to teach a fitting lesson to the BJP, “which cheated Telugus.”

Taking potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah, Naidu said he was the senior most politico in the entire country. “These BJP leaders have joined hands with the YSRC, which is led by a leader who is facing corruption charges, only to create trouble for the TDP. I have been in politics for the past 45 years. When I was involved in the formation of National Front and United Front, none of these leaders existed. These leaders are trying to eliminate the TDP. But, none can finish our party, which was formed for the welfare of Telugus,” he said.

Don’t want to be PM: Naidu

Naidu predicted that TDP will play a decisive role in forming the next government at Centre after the 2019 polls. He then recalled how TDP had played a key role earlier in forming the governments at Centre. Under the leadership of NT Rama Rao National Front (NF) was formed in 1989. VP Singh had become PM from the NF, he recollected. “Later, after the 1996 elections, United Front (UF) was formed. I was the convener for it. HD Deve Gowda was made the PM with the support of the Congress. Even though I was offered the PM post, I declined. The Congress, even though it had won 140 Lok Sabha seats, backed the UF government, at that time,” he explained.

“I am telling this from Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad that TDP will play a key role in forming a government at the Centre. You can crosscheck my prediction after the general elections,” he added.

When Naidu was telling this, some of the enthusiastic TDP workers shouted slogans, saying, “PM Naidu... PM Naidu”. Then, the yellow party boss asked them not to call him that. “Thammullu (brothers), I declined PM post 22 years ago. I am not interested in that post. I want to continue to serve the Telugus by remaining as CM,” he said with a smile.

‘Rythu Bandhu helpful for rich farmers only’

TDP alleged that the Rythu Bandhu scheme was helpful only to rich farmers and realtors, who hold vast extent of agriculture land. The party passed a resolution asking the TS government to take constructive steps to improve the living standards of farmers in the State.

Mothkupally, Krishnaiah skip event

TDP senior leader Mothkupally Narsimhulu, who had a few days ago advocated the merger of the TDP with the TRS, and party MLA R Krishnaiah were conspicuous by their absence at Mahanadu. Later, Narsimhulu said he was not invited to Mahanadu by the party’s TS leadership.

TDP to the rescue of expelled Cong MLAs

Coming to the rescue of Congress leaders Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and SA Sampath Kumar, who were expelled from the Telangana Assembly, TDP TS unit passed a resolution condemning the attitude adopted by the TRS government towards the legislators. During the TS Mahanadu held here on Thursday, party leaders debated on a resolution named, “TRS government’s undemocratic policies.” In the resolution, the TDP indirectly mentioned about the expulsion of the two Congress members from the House.