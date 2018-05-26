Centre should ensure time-bound fulfilment  of  bifurcation promises, demands Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has said that none of the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 and the assurances made by the then prime minister on the floor of Rajya Sabha has been implemented fully in the last four years. This is against the spirit of cooperative federalism, he said.

Representing Andhra Pradesh at the 13th meeting of the Standing Committee of the Inter-State Council organised by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Friday, Yanamala said that the Centre should take steps to resolve the issues that have arisen during implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, in a particular time-frame.

Stating that five crore people of Andhra Pradesh were feeling neglected and betrayed which could be gauged through the numerous agitations being staged by the people from all walks of life as well as MPs from the State, he sought an early resolution of all pending issues in this regard.

The Council deliberated on the recommendations of the Punchhi Commission on environment, natural resources, infrastructure, socio-economic development, public policy and good governance.Yanamala emphasised upon the need for strengthening of State governments so that the country could grow in strength.

On terms of reference (ToR) of the 15th Finance Commission, the AP Finance Minister wanted that the 1971 Census be taken as the basis for sharing of funds between Centre and States so that the southern states, which have shown declining fertility rates and lower population growth rates, would not end up as losers.

Stating that the State is of the view that Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) have tended to erode its powers and resulted in skewed fiscal relations between the Centre and states, he said that the states should have control over the design and execution of schemes based on their priorities.

The State is of the firm view that as far as possible, the funds earmarked for states should not be tied down to rigid conditionalities prejudicial to good Centre-State relations and the Centre should bestow greater authority and trust on states in Centrally Sponsored Schemes and allow the democratic and Constitutional processes to ensure greater accountability on money spent in the name of development, he added.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh had played a pioneering role in terms of inter-linking of rivers, by linking Godavari and Krishna rivers, through the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (PLIS), in a record period of 12 months, ensuring 15 perr cent increase in yield in Krishna delta, he said the Centre shall liberally fund such innovative projects taken up by the states.

He also opined that the National Water Resources Council should play a more pro-active role in formulating policies and programmes relating to use of precious water resources, time-bound resolution of inter-state river water disputes and inter-linking of rivers.

“Regarding revision of royalty rates once in 3 years, as recommended by the Punchhi Commission, the State advocated for statutory body for determination / revision of the rates. The Government of India (GoI) was also urged to immediately allow share in the off-shore royalty to the State, particularly in respect of natural gas,’’ Yanamala said.

Batting for States’ interests

The State is firmly against the ‘One policy fits all’ approach. India is a vast country with innumerable religious, socio-economic and cultural diversities and the states shall have enough leeway to tailor any policy to suit local needs

The State is against any move by the Centre to bypass states and deal directly with local self- governments

The state governments should have an option to utilise RUSA funds for programmes related to skill development

The recent levy of sugar cess after implementation of GST is also against the spirit of cooperative federalism

Compensatory Afforestation Fund should be released to states promptly and adequately