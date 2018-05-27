Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu undoing NTR’s ideology: BJP national secretary Ram Madhav

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Days after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu shared stage and shook hands with Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru, BJP national secretary V Ram Madhav on Saturday accused the TDP supremo of working against the motto of party founder, the late N T Rama Rao, to unite all non-Congress parties and forge a new political culture in the country.

“Naidu is trying to sail with a party known for corruption and family rule,’’ Ram Madhav said, launching a tirade against Naidu at a meeting organised in Guntur where senior leader Kanna Lakshminarayana took charge as the party’s AP unit chief. In an indirect reference to Naidu’s political debut as a member of the Congress, Ram Madhav said Naidu was going back to his roots. “Congress is his home and he is practising the principles of the party, be it corruption, family rule, caste politics or non-accountability,’’ Ram Madhav alleged.

“Like our slogan Congress Mukth Bharat, NTR too established the TDP with a similar slogan. He wanted a non-Congress platform to usher in a new political culture. Naidu, however, is going against this very spirit,’’ the BJP leader said.

Alleging family rule in the State, Ram Madhav, in an oblique reference to Lokesh, said only one new face came to the fore in the TDP in the past four years.Ram Madhav said that Naidu jumped out of the “Rajadhani Express” being steered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the nation on the path of development. “Certain people like Naidu have suicidal tendancies. He jumped off Rajadhani Express to board a passenger train. Naidu has an agenda to weaken the Modi government at the Centre and is defaming the Centre as part of it,’’ Ram Madhav said.

Ram Madhav added that the TDP always desired a weak government at the Centre.

“In keeping with Congress culture, Naidu after snapping ties with the BJP took up a ‘Dharma Porata Deeksha’ with government money. We now have to bring the State out of this,’’ he told the party men.

“There is not a single party to take on the BJP at the nation level. Therefore, some political parties are talking about forming fronts. That is why they are talking about fronts and tents. One person is holding meetings in Kolkata and another is eating in Delhi. One talks about third front and another about federal front. This shows their inability to take on the BJP and stop victory march of the Modi’s government.’’.

Ram Madhav also criticised the TDP government for playing politics by giving caste tag to Lord Venkateswara.

Speaking on the occasion, Kanna Lakshminarayana said that AP was lagging behind in development because of Chandrababu Naidu’s inefficiency. He claimed the BJP government at the Centre already fulfilled 85 percent of promises made to the State, but the CM was unnecessarily criticising PM Modi to gloss over his government’s shortcomings.Though HD Deve Gowda had done injustice to AP by increasing the height of Almatti dam, Chandrababu Naidu colluded with the JD (S) in Karnataka and showed his opportunistic side, he said and added he had 45 years experience in politics. “Yet I mingle with leaders and activists alike in the BJP,” he said.