‘Remarks on Deekshitulu taken out of context’, says Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy lashed out at ousted Tirumala temple chief priest AV Ramana Deekshitulu for his remarks against the TTD and the State government.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, he said that if Deekshitulu was put behind bars and given a beating the truth will come out on its own. He said that all the mistakes of Deekshitulu during his service in the temple would be exposed. “The priest is speaking out of line.”

However, after some time, Somireddy clarified that his comments were taken out of context and wrongly projected as being against the Brahmin community. “I only found fault with Deekshitulu as he is making serious allegations against the government at the behest of the BJP and YSRC,’’ he said and added that Deekshitulu was behaving in a manner that would bring disrepute to the Tirumala temple. He opined that Deekshitulu was nothing but a pawn in the larger conspiracy hatched by others. He found fault with BJP national secretary Ram Madhav’s statement that the TDP was joining hands with the Congress.