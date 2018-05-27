Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu predicts BJP downfall in 2019; says regional parties will rule national politics

Chandrababu Naidu observed that 2018 year is important in the context of 2019 elections and the chances of the Congress coming back to power are negligible and BJP retaining power can be ruled out.

Published: 27th May 2018 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu during the first day of Mahanadu in Vijayawada. (EPS | P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Predicting the downfall of BJP in the 2019 election, Telugu Desam Party supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that it will be the regional parties, that will rule the national politics.

Addressing  large gathering of party workers on the first day of Mahanadu - the three-day national convention of the Telugu Desam Party - here on Sunday, Chandrababu Naidu observed that 2018 year is important in the context of 2019 elections and the chances of the Congress  coming back to power are negligible and BJP retaining power can be ruled out.

“It will be again the regional parties, which will dictate the national politics. The recent elections in Karnataka have proved it,” he said and urged the party workers to gear up to work for the party’s victory in the next elections from now itself.

He said victory of TDP in 2019 is of historic importance, as the development of Andhra Pradesh can only happen with TDP. “We have seen what happened in Hyderabad and unified Andhra Pradesh during the 10-year gap, we were not in power. To ensure it does not happen here again, we have to see that our party continues to be in power, so that the development of the state goes unhindered,” he explained.

In his nearly 90-minute speech, the TDP chief lambasted BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their alleged betrayal of the State. “We allied with the BJP before elections for the sake of development, but in the last four years, none of the promises made were kept. It was non-cooperation on all fronts from the Central government. What the state was due, was not given to it. Even the funds released to the backward districts were taken back, without seeking permission from the state government,” he alleged.

Explaining the reason for coming out of the NDA and how he exposed the ‘betrayal’ of  the BJP in his Dharma Porata Deeksha in Vijayawada, Tirupati, and Visakhapatnam, Chandrababu Naidu claimed that the BJP was conspiring against the TDP.  “When we parted ways with the BJP, it went and colluded with those parties, which have only vested interests,” he said. Pointing at the Rayalaseema declaration of BJP after break-up of the alliance, he accused the saffron party of adopting double standards.

He also found fault with the BJP for ‘conspiring’ to take over the Tirumala Temple by instigating certain elements. He said allegations are made about some missing jewelry, which were not there in the first place. Through Archeology Survey of India, they tried to declare the Tirumala Temple as a protected monument but backtracked fearing public backlash.. “Central Government and Narendra Modi want to encroach even Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala. Is it possible?” he questioned and said no one with bad intentions against  Tirumala temple has fared well

Chandrababu Naidu at length explained what his Government did for the State on the development and welfare front, despite noncooperation and lack of funds from the Central Government. He explained about the TDP government’s initiatives in welfare, water resources management, agriculture, and industries.

Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu arrived at the venue with much fanfare and hoisted the party flag and offered floral tributes to party founder NT Rama Rao. Tributes were also paid to party leaders and workers in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, who passed away during last one year.

At the three-day conclave, the party is expected to chalk out its future political strategy with an eye on the 2019 elections. Party sources said in all, 36 resolutions will be adopted.

