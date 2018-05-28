Seven red sanders seized  

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A forest combing team fired two rounds in the air after red sanders woodcutters of Tamil Nadu pelted stones at it at Rollamadugu village in Siddavaram mandal on Sunday. The team arrested a woodcutter, while six managed to escape. Seven red sanders logs were seized from the spot. Speaking to mediapersons, DFO Shiva Prasad said that a forest team was combing the Nallamala forest area to curb red sanders smuggling. The team spotted red sanders woodcutters and warned them to surrender. But, the woodcutters rained stones at the team.