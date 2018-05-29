Home States Andhra Pradesh

113 abandoned, destitutes rescued by Chittoor cops

In a bid to save the poverty-stricken and homeless people on the roads in Chittoor district, SP SV Rajasekhar Babu came up with a novel idea to bring the abandoned and loitering destitutes to the loca

Published: 29th May 2018 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR:In a bid to save the poverty-stricken and homeless people on the roads in Chittoor district, SP SV Rajasekhar Babu came up with a novel idea to bring the abandoned and loitering destitutes to the local police station, and change their orientation by providing them good food and new clothes.

A total of 113 poverty-stricken people, including 11 women, were picked up by the police and taken to the local police stations during a special drive in the district on Sunday. The police found that eight people were mentally unstable and they would be admitted in an orphanage.  

According to police officials, the poverty-stricken were shaved, bathed, fed and new clothes were given. Some were sent to their relatives’ homes. Those who needed healthcare were admitted to government and private hospitals in four divisions.

“We will follow up on the health of people admitted in hospital, monitor their day-to-day activities and reach their family members. If anyone wants more help, we will take up the task,” Rajasekhar Babu said.

The SP said that in rehabilitating the people moving on the roads, inspectors to constables were involved. They personally assisted in giving them proper bath and shaving. The police gave new clothes, found addresses of some of the abandoned and the SI or head constable took them to their relatives’ home and counselled them,” the SP elaborated.

He said that some of the addresses were found through their thumb impression and some others from social media network like Facebook and WhatsApp. “A total of 102 men and 11 women were assisted during the special drive. From Chittoor division, 31 men and 3 women, Madanapalle 24 men and 3 women, Palamaner 28 men and three women and Puttur 19 men and 2 women were rescued,” the SP added.

