Guntur: 8-year-old girl molested

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 45-year-old man was arrested for molesting a minor girl in Tsunduru mandal of Guntur district on Monday. Reportedly, the accused, Khajipala Gnanandam--a tailor by profession, took the eight-year-old victim to his house and molested her. Tenali DSP M Snehita said the incident took place on May 18 and it came to light on May 28 after the victim’s mother filed a complaint at a local police station.