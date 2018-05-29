No police nod for AgriGold victims’ stir

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Urban Police have denied permission for an agitation programme by AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association to be held on May 31.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Additional SPs YT Naidu and V Subbarayudu said permission has been denied for the Aatma Ghosha Padayatra from Guntur to Secretariat on May 31. The officials said the AgriGold customers staged a protest on the national highway recently, which created tension in the region.The decision was taken to prevent any untoward incident during the padayatra, the officials said.