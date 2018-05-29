SpiceJet kickstarts Hyderabad-Rajamahendravaram flight service

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Low cost-carrier SpiceJet has begun services between Rajamahendravaram and Hyderabad, increasing air connectivity between the two Telugu states. As per the current schedule, the flight will leave the Telangana capital at 7 pm and reach Rajamahendravaram at 8 pm; the plane will then depart the airport at 8.20 pm and arrive at Hyderabad at 9.20 pm.

With this, the number of SpiceJet flight services offered at the domestic airport has risen to 3, taking the total number of services to 24. According to Rajamahendravaram Airport director M Raj Kishore, the number of people using airline services has increased nearly thrice in the last 5 years.

Rajamahendravaram Airport offers flights to and from Chennai and Bangalore as well. Services to Tirupati and Shirdi are on the cards. As a part of an expansion programme, airport authorities are widening the runway from 1.75 km to 3.16 km. Large planes such as Boeings will also be able to operate from the airport after expansion.