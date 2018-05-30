AP government to backup farmers’ income with solar power

By Express News Service

ELURU: The State government has decided to introduce solar-powered pump sets for farmers with which they would be able to use free power for irrigation and sell the surplus to discoms, Ajay Jain, prinicpal secretary (Energy), said.

Speaking at an awareness programme on ‘Power Save’ at the Collectorate here on Tuesday, he said that a comprehensive plan would be implemented in the state to make farmers power producers so as to enable them to get an additional income of Rs 15,000per annum.

Ajay Jain said that if farmers suffer crop loss during natural calamities, the discoms would purchase solar power from them until they start their next crop cultivation. “This will give `15,000 additional income per annum to a farmer. Each solar pump set costs Rs 40,000 and this amount would be borne by the government.”

The principal secretary said the farmers’ capacity would be enhanced as they would be able to generate power, and for each unit produced they would be paid Rs 2 by the government. He said Andhra Pradesh stood first in supplying quality power.He said the state has acquired surplus power within six months by recouping from power shortage from 2014 with the efforts of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He added that in 2014, about 8,307 megavolt of power was produced, which reached 18,038 megavolts in 2018. “Compared to other states, Andhra Pradesh has been saving 24.5 percent of its energy. It stood first place in rankings awarded by the World Bank in regard to proper usage of energy resources. For the third time, the state has bagged the National Energy saving award,” Ajay Jain stated.

District Collector K Bhaskar exhorted every household to save energy. The APEPDCL CMD HY Dora said women should play vital role in taking up ‘Power Saving’ programme among the masses.

He added as part of UJALA Project, 2.17 crore LED bulbs have been supplied at `10 each to the people as part of power saving methods.

