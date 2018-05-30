Naidu will meet the fate of Ramana Deekshitulu,  predicts Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said, “Chandrababu Naidu who made Tirumala temple chief priest AV Ramana Deekshithu to retire citing his age, will be made to retire by the people shortly.”

“He can happily go home and take rest,” he said, addressing a large gathering at the 7-road junction at Srikakulam on Tuesday. Pawan Kalyan, who concluded his Srikakulam phase of Porata Yatra, lashed out at Naidu for his comments that Jansena cannot get even one percent of votes.

“If so, why had he made rounds of Jana Sena office in Hyderabad before 2014 elections seeking our support,” he sought to know.The actor-turned-politician was furious over reported remarks of Nara Lokesh that the roads on which they (Jana Sena) are holding protest march, were built by the TDP. “The money spent on the roads did not come from the pocket of Lokesh or they are the property of his grandfathers. The funds used for roads was hard-earned money paid in the form of taxes to the State. Government is only a caretaker of State exchequer, not the owner,” he thundered.

Questioning the sincerity of Naidu, he said the Chief Minister had changed his stance 36 times on special category status. The TDP felicitated the BJP leaders, who deemed SCS as a closed chapter and by doing such favour, they managed to get contracts, but not the SCS. “Why is the Chief Minister focusing only on Amaravati? Does he treat it as a mini-state? He should not forget that focusing on only a few will lead to heartburn among others and sow the seeds of separatist sentiments. Chief Minister’s affection is centred only on Krishna and not Srikakulam.”

Referring to the increasing complaints about irregularities by Janmabhoomi Committee, he promised to investigate from village level to top level, if his government came to power. He took exception to the government’s decision to sanction ‘polluting industries’ to Srikakulam district while denying funds for an irrigation project and said TDP government was treating Srikakulam as an industrial dump yard.

He also opposed the proposal to set up a nuclear power plant in Kovvada when the same was refused by Gujarat.

Earlier, Pawan Kalyan held meetings with intellectuals, local leaders, experts, representatives from different sectors and discussed the problems facing Srikakulam district. “I may not have been born here, but you all treat me as the son of Srikakulam, for I am intimately aware of the problems here,” he said.