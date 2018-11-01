138 H1N1 cases in October; Kurnool, Vizag, Chittoor worst-affected

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 138 people have tested positive for swine flu in the State in October alone. Of these, a majority of swine flu cases were recorded in Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and Chittoor districts, according to a report from AP CORE dashboard on communicable diseases.

A majority of the 138 cases were from Chittoor, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam districts — 26, 26, and 25 respectively.

Around 110 people tested positive for swine flu from January to September-end this year, the report stated.

Praja Arogya Vedika convener Dr S Suresh told TNIE, “As many as 15 people have died so far due to swine flu from August to October-end. The rise in number of H1N1 cases is quite alarming. More awareness camps are needed, especially in rural areas, to educate people.”

However, there are also allegations that the actual number of H1N1 cases could have been more as many cases have not been recorded, especially those treated at private hospitals and by RMPs.

As winter season has nearly set in with minimum temperatures dropping down, the health officials suggest to the public to take preventive measures to avoid swine flu.

The Health Department has initiated measures to set up swine flu testing facilities and isolation wards in every district hospital, area hospital and even Community Health Centres (CHCs).

All the district health officials have been directed to organise awareness camps and screening centres, especially in public places.

“Apart from creating public awareness camps, pamphlets are being distributed and screening centres put up at bus stands, railway stations and airports among others. People were told to wash their hands regularly and use handkerchief, while coughing to keep the disease at bay,” Dr I Ramesh, DMHO, Krishna, said.

Meanwhile, officials of the health department are conducting various public awareness programmes in order to control the spread of the disease.