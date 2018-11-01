Accused spoke to Prakasam woman minutes before attack

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Investigation into the attack on YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy took an interesting turn as the call data of the prime accused Janepalli Srinivasa Rao revealed that he had been in touch with some women and persons from outside the State. Police detained three persons, including a woman, belonging to Kanigiri of Prakasam district and sent teams to nab another two persons from Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

In another development, the SIT officials filed a memo in the III Metropolitan Court on Wednesday seeking permission to collect specimens of Srinivasa Rao’s handwriting and signature in the presence of the court for comparison with the two letters, which were recovered from him during the investigation and to send the same for forensic examination.

They also filed another memo seeking the court’s permission to take possession of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s blood-soaked shirt for investigation. The investigation team is also trying to get the court’s nod to record statements of eyewitnesses and Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Meanwhile, the SIT officials called a medical officer from the King George Hospital on Wednesday to the police station to conduct medical tests on the accused. Accordingly, Dr Srinivasa Reddy of KGH conducted a medical examination and said that Srinivasa Rao’s health condition was normal though he was slightly weak. As the accused appeared dull, the police allowed his family members to meet him on Wednesday, sources said.

According to sources, a SIT team recovered seven of the nine mobile phones used by the accused from Thanelanka village of Mummidivaram mandal in East Godavari district.

“We have recovered seven of the nine mobile phones used by the prime accused. We already traced the other two and our teams are on the job to bring them back for investigation,” an official of the SIT said.

On Tuesday night, the SIT officials brought three persons, including two women, in burqa. They were reportedly brought from Piduguralla area of Guntur district. Visakhatnam police commissioner Mahesh Chandra Laddha and other SIT officials interrogated them.

“One of the two women hails from Kanigiri area of Prakasam district. We found her name through the mobile call data analysis and she had a telephonic conversation with the prime accused a few minutes before the attack on the YSRC leader. We suspect that the prime accused revealed his attack plan to her,” an official from the police department said.

YSRC files complaint against TDP MLC

Vijayawada: Taking objection to the comments made by Telugu Desam MLC YVB Rajendra Prasad that the attack on Opposition Leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy might have been carried out at the behest of the latter’s mother Vijayamma and sister Sharmila, YSRC party leaders filed a complaint at Vuyyur police station on Wednesday. The complaint was filed by former minister Kolusu Parthasaradi, SC/ST cell president Nagarjuna and other party supporters seeking arrest of the MLC. The leaders also requested Vuyyur Circle Inspector Satyanandam to take action against the TDP leaders for spreading false propaganda on social media platforms on the incident.