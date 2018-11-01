Guntur: Eight kids hurt after school bus overturns

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Eight students were injured after the school bus they were on overturned near Dachepalli of Guntur district on Wednesday. The police said the bus, which belonged to the Geeta Gurukulam School, malfunctioned.

Kids who were on it were students of Classes 6, 7 and 8 and escaped with minor injuries. Dachepalli SI Sk Md Raffi said the bus was on its way to Dachepalli from Gogulapadu. Upon witnessing the accident, locals reached the spot and rushed the kids to the hospital, he said. A case was registered against the incident.