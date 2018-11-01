YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy knocks on HC door for outside agency probe into attack on him at airport

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress president and Opposition leader Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday filed a petition in the Hyderabad High Court with a plea that the investigation into the attack on him at Visakhapatnam airport on Oct 25 this year be entrusted to any independent agency not under the control of Andhra Pradesh government.

Jagan, in his writ petition, said that there was a conspiracy angle beyond doubt going by the sequence of incidents after the attack and the manner in which the State police and the chief minister to dilute the case by doling out incoherent and uncorroborated details to the media even before the investigation began.

He further said he was aggrieved by the abuse of the entire criminal justice administration under the Chandrababu Naidu government. He contended that alarmed by the huge public response to series of agitations against misgovernance of the ruling party, the TDP leaders and members initiated the brutal attempt to kill him and left the blame at the door step of the Centre accusing it of launching ‘Operation Garuda’ to destabilise the State government.