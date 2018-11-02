Fake job letter: Guntur cops arrest two

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur urban police arrested two persons were arrested when they tried to cheat APSPDCL by submitting a fake appointment letter to the post of assistant engineer.

M Ravi Kumar, after completing his engineering, was searching for a government job along with his friend Ramesh, the younger brother of Polamraju Venkata Sivaramakrishna.

Ramakrishna created a fake appointment letter and handed it over to Ravi Kumar for a sum of Rs 9 lakh. After receiving the fake document, he submitted the same to the APSPDCL, Guntur.