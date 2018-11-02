Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy fine for dumping waste in the open in Guntur

As part of the campaign, the officials informed businessmen about the directive and stressed on the need to maintain cleanliness.

Published: 02nd November 2018 08:16 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has decided to crack the whip on shop owners sullying the city’s main roads with garbage throughout the day. Businessmen in the city found dumping garbage on the main roads would be penalised. The civic body has formed teams to ensure the directive is complied with.

GMC in-charge Commissioner K Ramachandra Reddy said, “The civic body has requested shopkeepers to provide a helping hand to the garbage collection teams. They have been advised to keep dustbins at the place of business. The garbage disposal teams will find it easy to collect the waste the next morning.”
He inspected Nandivelugu Road, Balaji Nagar, Yadava Bazar, Swarnabharati Nagar and other areas in the city on Thursday. As part of the campaign, the officials informed businessmen about the directive and stressed on the need to maintain cleanliness.

Ramachandra Reddy said: “Residents should come forward and adhere to the new guidelines and stop throwing garbage on the roads.”“The move is aimed at penalising erring persons, firms or establishments who dispose solid waste carelessly and make surroundings unhygienic,” he explained.

Bhargav, a resident of Swarnabharati, said: “We are happy that the corporation is acting tough on the wrongdoers who create nuisance on the road by throwing garbage throughout the day.”“You can see a lot of garbage dumped around Balaji Nagar and Yadava Nagar. The neighbourhood stinks, which reflects poorly on Guntur,” he added.

Intense enforcement
The move is aimed at penalising offenders and discourage people from dumping waste in the open.
Swarnabharati Nagar has become the de-facto dumping ground for garbage. This generates a foul smell, especially after a rainfall, causing health issues. GMC in-charge Commissioner K Ramachandra Reddy advised residents to keep their surroundings clean to curb mosquito menace

