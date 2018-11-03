Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fisheries university to come up in Andhra Pradesh

Marketing Minister C Adinarayana Reddy has said that they have taken all steps to establish a Fisheries university in the State.

Published: 03rd November 2018 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Fish being sorted inside the fishing harbour in Munambam  A Sanesh

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Marketing Minister C Adinarayana Reddy has said that they have taken all steps to establish a Fisheries university in the State. He, along with minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, inaugurated the new building of Fisheries College located in Muthukur, on Friday.

The new building was constructed at a cost of Rs 5.33 crore. Speaking at the meeting, Adinarayana Reddy said that the government would provide employment to students who are studying fisheries-related courses.

He appreciated the efforts of Minister Somireddy in taking up new schemes in the agriculture sector. “Opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is speaking lies. Sarvepalli legislator, with the support of Jagan, has been making unnecessary comments against Somireddy,” Adinarayana Reddy said.

Chandramohan Reddy said that development of Fisheries College and providing additional facilities were done only during the regime of Telugu Desam government.

“There is 17.6 per cent growth in agriculture and related sectors in Andhra Pradesh while it is only 6 per cent in the country. Transco unit charge for the cultivation of aqua has come down to Rs 3.68 from Rs 6.86. Further, it has dipped to Rs 2 recently. We have been providing quality and uninterrupted power supply to aqua units across the State,” the minister said.  MLC B Ravichandra, Associate Dean Haribabu and others were present.

